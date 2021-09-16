Advertisement

One of the most anticipated movies across the globe right now has to be Tom Cruise’s magnum opus action saga Mission: Impossible 7. The film that has not just faced the wrath of the pandemic more than once, but also been an active part of controversies, has dominated the headlines throughout. Making news today is the release format of the movie and the tea that Cruise is not really happy with the plan laid by ViacomCBS.

After the world went into a pandemic and the film business was brought to a standstill, many studios across came up with the hybrid release. With it, films simultaneously released on the big screen and digital or first in theatres and on digital after a few weeks’ window. As per reports, Mission: Impossible 7 has opted for the latter, which means the movie will hit Paramount+ after a few days of release.

The buzz now is that Tom Cruise, who has been very much involved in making MI7 a massive pad, isn’t really happy with the release format. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been in the making for the longest. From being hit by the pandemic, to the controversy where a leaked tape has Tom Cruise calling out his MI7 team for carelessness on the sets referring to the COVID-19 protocols. A report in Screenrant says Cruise is not happy with ViacomCBS’s decision to release Mission: Impossible 7 on Paramount+ 45 days after it is released in theatres.

As per the same report, Tom Cruise wanted to keep the traditional 90-day window for the theatre. If the current release date for the film is to be considered, Mission: Impossible 7 will hit Paramount+ in November sometime. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

