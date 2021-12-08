We’ve seen Batman v Superman, so why not witness a fight between Black Adam and Superman now? Well, seems like Dwayne Johnson and the team of his next think the same too. In a recent chat, Dwayne said he is certain his character will fight the Man of Steel, regardless of which actor essays the role.

In several past interactions, The Rock has teased that his arrival in the DCEU will shift the power balance of the DC Universe. Given that Superman is currently the strongest hero in this universe, a clash between the two is definitely something that will happen.

In a recent interview with Total Film, via GamesRadar, Dwayne Johnson revealed he is confident Black Adam will face off against Superman. However, ‘The Rock’ added that he is unsure what the Man Of Steel will look like when the two characters eventually meet and even who may play him.

Adding that he is excited at the prospect of Balck Adam fighting any Superman, Dwayne Johnson was quoted saying, “You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly. We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them.”

Dwayne Johnson added, “Let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not be handcuffed creatively. We can do anything if we keep the audience first. So to me, there’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there.”

While The Rock is open to fighting any Superman, Henry Cavill is all set to return to playing the superhero character.

Talking about the upcoming DC superhero film, it will see Dwayne Johnson essay the role for the first time after being cast as Black Adam in 2007. The film will pit the famous DC villain against The Justice Society of America, whose members include Hawkman, Dr Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022.

