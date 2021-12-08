Jennifer Lawrence is one celebrity who doesn’t sugarcoat things and say as it is. The mom-to-be is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix flick ‘Don’t Look Up’ that stars some of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. Jennifer in a recent conversation opened up on working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet and described it as ‘hell’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The beauty appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert show on Monday and dished out her experience of working with Leo and Timothée.

Jennifer Lawrence recalled her shooting experience with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet and said, “It was the most annoying day in my life.” The actress then revealed filming a car scene with her two co-stars and said, “They drove me crazy that day.”

Jennifer Lawrence continued and said, “I don’t know what it was. Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.’”

The Don’t Look Up actress further added, “I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell.”

Despite everything, Jennifer Lawrence called the overall experience of shooting with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and Ariana Grande ‘cool’.

Meanwhile, the actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney and has been giving major red carpet goals while flaunting her baby bump.

