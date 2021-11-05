Chris Evans, aka Captain America, has won the hearts of his fans through his spectacular acting skills and charm. While at the same time, he has flexed his bulging biceps and physique several times. Recently, in the new Marvel book, it was revealed that the Avengers: Endgame actor was not the first choice to play the role of the star-spangled superhero. However, we all know how that went down.

Advertisement

Evans has come a long way since then and has not only become one of the best actors in Hollywood but is rumoured to have earned the title of 2021’s ‘S*xiest Man Alive.’

Advertisement

As per the reports online, Chris Evans has landed People magazine’s coveted ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ cover. It has also been revealed that the Knives Out actor was up for the title last year. However, he was decided to be opted out of the list as he had accidentally posted a risque photo on his Instagram. The title went to Michael B. Jordan last year.

But now Chris Evans has finally got his name engraved in the list. Before him and the Black Panther actor, several other Hollywood A-listers have made it to the list. Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Matt Damon are a few of the many men who have been titled as the ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ by the gossip magazine.

Meanwhile, the actor has been making the news for one more reason. Recently, rumours broke out that the Avengers: Infinity War actor and Selena Gomez are dating. As per several reports, fans have claimed to see the two celebrities hanging out on many occasions.

These speculations began when Chris Evans followed Gomez on Instagram. However, neither party has confirmed the rumours. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Former P*rn Star Mia Khalifa Raises Hotness With A See Through Metallic Dress & Garners 1 Million Plus Likes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube