Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa is quite active on social media ever since she left the industry. She has also aced the art of grabbing attention with her social media posts. The former adult film actress has now shared pictures from her latest photoshoot and her fans just can’t stop going gaga over her hotness level.

Khalifa bid goodbye to the adult industry and worked as an accountant for a while. She then finally turned into a presenter. She is often seen sharing pictures wherein she flaunts mind-boggling outfits.

Mia Khalifa now shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot wherein she is seen wearing a metallic transparent midi dress with full sleeves and a turtle neck. Her hair in soft waves kept open with a middle partition. Her accessories too complimented her look.

The former adult star sported a neckpiece, carried a small handbag, wore sunglasses and metallic heels to complete her look. Raising the bar of hotness, Khalifa left little to the imagination with the see-through dress. Her dress gave a glimpse of her bottoms and she covered her assets with what looked like heart-shaped patches.

Sharing this piping hot look of her on Instagram. Mia Khalifa tagged the stylist, makeup artist and sunglasses brand, with just an emoji as her caption. Take a look at the pictures below:

Soon after Mia Khalifa shared the pictures on the photosharing site, her post amassed 1 million-plus likes in the shortest span of time. Earlier this year, the former adult actress announced her divorce from Robert Sandberg in her Tweet she urged people to normalize the way they look at divorce.

Khalifa wrote, “Normalise “congratulations” instead of “I’m sorry” when someone gets divorced. We’re not all under the covers crying into a pint of ice cream???”

