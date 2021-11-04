Salma Hayek has had a busy schedule as she has been working on several projects simultaneously and preparing for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recently, the actress starred in Marvel’s Eternals, which is set to be released in the theatres on 5 November. The film also features Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and many more stars.

Being a talented actress, Hayek has worked on many critically acclaimed films, and one of them is ‘Frida.’ Helmed by ‘The Tempest’ director Julie Taymor, the film is a biopic on the bold and controversial life of artist Frida Kahlo. It also stars Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Alfred Molina.

Recently, Salma Hayek opened up about a distressing experience she had while filming the movie. During her interview with The Guardian, the actress revealed that she was bullied by producer Harvey Weinstein. For the unaware, Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty of s*xual assault and r*pe.

“When he would call me up [during the making of ‘Frida’] and scream, ‘Why do you have a [monobrow] and moustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’ I was like, ‘But didn’t you ever look at a picture of Frida Kahlo?’ If a man was playing Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say, ‘What’s with the nose?’” shared Salma Hayek.

In the interview, Hayek also talked about the piece she wrote for The New York Times back in 2017. In the article, the actress detailed the number of times she had to turn down Harvey Weinstein’s s*xual advances.

“No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a n*ked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral s*x. No to my getting n*ked with another woman. No no no no no … And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage,” read the article written by the ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ actress.

Currently, Salma Hayek is also set to appear in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.

