Popular all-girl K-Pop group Blackpink are set to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their debut with a theatrical release of the film ‘Blackpink: The Movie’ in Indian theatres on November 12.

Advertisement

The band is a quartet comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

Advertisement

Blackpink’s debut song reached the top of every record chart in Korea within only four hours of its release, announcing a splendid arrival of ‘The Monster Rookie’.

Each member of Blackpink possesses distinctive talent such as vocal, dancing, rapping, and musical skills while boasting perfect chemistry among the members.

While the film is a celebration of the band’s debut anniversary, it is also a special gift for ‘Blink’ – Blackpink’s fans to revisit unforgettable memories and enjoy the passionate performances in festive spirit.

The film consists of diverse sequences focused on each and every member, some of which are: ‘The Room of Memories’; a segment looking back on five years of memories since their debut, ‘Beauty’; compelling shots of all four members with their distinct characteristics, ‘Exclusive Interviews’, a message for the fans.

Furthermore, the re-edited versions of the live performances from ‘The Show’ (2021), ‘In Your Area’, and a dozen more hit songs by Blackpink will be unfolded on the screens to provide the global fans with a touching experience as though they are actually at fan meeting events and live concerts.

PVR Pictures will release it in India on November 12.

Must Read: Salma Hayek Reveals Being Screamed “Why Do You’ve A Moustache? I Didn’t Hire You To Look Ugly” By Harvey Weinstein



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube