It was recently when Amazon head Jeff Bezos created history by taking actor William Shatner to the space in his Rocket company Blue Origin. Shatner became the oldest person to ever go to space at the age of 90. He says he never wants to recover from the experience. But while Shatner took up the offer to travel with Bezos, did you know he wasn’t the only one on the list. Well, Tom Hanks was there too. And he declined because Jeff asked for a really huge amount.

If you are unaware, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin curated a list of 600 dignitaries from 58 countries who were given reserved tickets to board the rocket to space. They had to pay $250,000 to get on board. Some celebs who have also purchased the Virgin Galactic tickets were Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Brand, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber.

The celeb who was also invited was Forrest Gump fame Tom Hanks. But the actor cordially rejected the deal. In his latest chat, he is talking about the same and how it would have cost him $28 Million. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Hanks was on the Jimmy Kimmel show recently to promote his space drama Finch. When the host asked him if he was invited by Jeff Bezos to fly in space, he said, “Well, yeah, provided I pay. And, you know, it cost 28 million bucks or something like that. And I’m doing good, Jimmy. I’m doing good. But I ain’t paying $28 million.”

Tom Hanks continued to dismiss the idea of the need to spend so much on flying to space. “You know, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now. It’s about a 12-minute flight — is that about it? We could all do it in our seats right here,” Hanks as he mimicked the in-flight experience. “I don’t need to spend 28 million bucks to do that. I can do that at home,” he added.

Kimmel was quick to ask Tom Hanks if he would have boarded the rocket if Jeff Bezos took him to space for free. Hanks said, “I would do it on occasion just in order to experience the joy — pretending I’m a billionaire.”

