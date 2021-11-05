It seems like issues are just piling up for Zayn Malik, as the singer now might be dealing with some issues with his recording label post the heavy turmoils in his personal life.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Zayn was recently booked with four harassment charges against Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid. It is also said that the couples have now split up but are co-parenting their daughter Khai.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, the New York Post, via Just Jared has now reported that Zayn Malik has been dropped by his record label, RCA Records!

The report claims that Zayn Malik was no longer related to RCA Records after his third solo album ‘Nobody is Listening’.

A music executive has told the New York Post that Zayn “feels like life is out to get him.” Speaking about his attitude, the music executive apparently put in that Zayn finds it hard to “deal with the level of fame” he had as a One Direction alum, and fears that it comes off as if he’s “ungrateful and arrogant.”

It seems like everything is crumbling down for Zayn!

This all fiasco started when there came in reports stating that Malik had allegedly struck Yolanda Hadid during an argument but the singer denied such claims. The TMZ report alleged that Yolanda was considering filing a police report against him.

Following the report, Zayn took to his social media handles on Thursday and shared his side of the story. In his statement, the Pillow talk singer cited the incident as a “private matter,” and has “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

It is also said that Zayn Malik is sentenced by a Pennsylvania court to 360 days of probation, and to complete anger management and domestic violence programs.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Wants A Marvel-DC Crossover! Thinks Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot & He Can Make It Happen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube