Dwayne Johnson wants to see a crossover between Marvel and DC, and honestly, we are all aboard the idea! Being the two biggest superhero franchises, the fans have either remained divided or want to see a collab between the two. Johnson, who recently appeared in ‘Red Notice’, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is set to play the titular role in the 2022 film Black Adam.

The superhero is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Meanwhile, his Red Notice co-stars have also appeared as Deadpool in Marvel and Wonder Woman in DC. So, naturally, The Rock wants to see a crossover between the two universes.

While appearing at the premiere of his latest film, Dwayne Johnson was asked about a Black Adam/Wonder Woman crossover by Variety. To this, the Jungle Cruise actor replied, “I think there’s a crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman — what we were just talking about today was, you know, I turn to Ryan and Gal, and I said there should be a crossover with Marvel and the DC Universe.”

“We could be the ones to possibly make it happen, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens down the road,” Dwayne Johnson added. This is not the first time that someone has suggested this. Moreover, Marvel and DC have had several comic book crossovers between Spider-Man/Superman, X-Men/Teen Titans in 1982 and many more.

The last person to pitch this was the same person who has had his foot in both Studios: James Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director said, “Well I would be really happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie,” while speaking with Jake’s Takes.

Even though there hasn’t been any confirmation on a crossover between Marvel and DC, fans can enjoy watching Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in their latest film Red Notice which is available on Netflix.

