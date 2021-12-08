Michael Jackson enjoys a huge fan following even today, not just for his iconic hits like Thriller and Dangerous, but also for his evergreen dance moves. In the peak years of his career, there was a lot of scrutiny around his skin colour which was initially black but was covered in a thick coating of makeup in the later years.

MJ was an American pop singer who ruled the music industry in the late 90s and early 2000s. His live shows sold out within minutes and he was also tagged as the most successful artist of that time. The international star was the one to come up with the iconic moonwalk step and delivered multiple hits like Beat It and Criminal before his death in 2009.

In the year 1993, Michael Jackson answered a bunch of controversial questions about his skin colour and race, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the conversation, Oprah mentioned his skin colour as the most discussed topic about him, asking him if he used bleachers to hide the fact that he was black.

He straight up denied the bleachers allegation and said, “Oh God no. We are trying to control it and using makeup evens it out because it makes blotches on the skin.”

Michael Jackson also clarified that the condition started sometime after his song Thriller was released. “Okay number 1, this is the situation, I have a skin disorder that destroys the pigmentation of the skin. It is something that I cannot help, okay? But when people make up stories that I don’t wanna be who I am, that hurts me. It is a problem for me, okay,” he said.

Speaking about a rumour that he wanted a white boy to play his younger self, Michael Jackson said, “That is so stupid. That’s a ridiculous, horrifying story I have ever heard. It’s crazy. I mean why, no. 1, it’s my face as a child in the commercial. Me, when I was little. Why would I want a white child to play me? I am a black American, I am proud to be a black American. I am proud of my race, I am proud of who I am. I have a lot of pride in who I am and dignity.”

