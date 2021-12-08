The People’s Choice Awards 2021 were held a while ago and Dwayne Johnson took home three awards at the same. For those who do not know, The Rock was bestowed the People’s Champion Award, The Male Movie Star of 2021, and The Comedy Movie Star of 2021. However, his sweet gesture at the award night is winning several hearts. So what did he do?

Well, the Jungle Cruise star accepted the People’s Champion Award and credited two of his heroes with the title – Muhammad Ali and Make-a-Wish recipient Shushana. In fact, he even gave her his trophy. Read all about it below.

On accepting the award from his ‘drinking buddy’ Jeff Bezos, Dwayne Johnson first informed the audience that he does not consider himself the O.G. People’s Champion. As reported by E! he said, “For those who may know or for those who may not know, the original people’s champion was the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali. I first met Muhammed when I was a little boy and he was so cool to me. He was so kind and he was so funny. He was always wonderful to me.”

Continuing further, Dwayne Johnson reflected. “Years later to be standing here with you guys, you voted me the People’s Champion, the irony is not lost on me because I realize that what it means to be the People’s Champion is so much bigger than me. You treat people good, you treat people kind. You take care of people. You’re inclusive of people, all people, all colors, it doesn’t matter.”

What he said and did next is what’s winning hearts. The Jumanji actor said, “The last time I saw Muhammed, we were at a Make-a-Wish event and we were both granting wishes. His last words to me were, ‘You keep rumbling.’” With that, The Rock invited the People’s Choice Awards 2021 Make-a-Wish recipient Shushana on stage. He said, “Being here tonight with us and with you guys, this is her wish. She has no idea I’m doing.”

Dwayne Johnson continued, “This is a total surprise. I met her earlier. I told her how proud I was of her story. She is a fighter, she has inspired her family and friends. I want to tell you just how much you’ve inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here. I want to give you this because you represent everything that it means to be a People’s Champion so this is for you.”

Johnson cited Ali’s famous quote—”The service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have here on earth”—as the reason for giving Shushana the award. Take a look at his ‘People’s Champion’ speech here. Sharing the video on Twitter, the People’s Choice official page wrote, “Wiping our tears away because @therock just dedicated his People’s Choice Award to Shushana, a @makeawish recipient. They are OUR champions!”

Wiping our tears away because @therock just dedicated his People’s Choice Award to Shushana, a @makeawish recipient. They are OUR champions! pic.twitter.com/EAQKmj5jN1 — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021

Isn’t he the sweetest! We agree with all the fans who voted for him and made him “People’s Champion”.

