Things haven’t been good between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ever since the former’s presidential run campaign. Since then the two have parted ways with Kim even filing for divorce. While the SKIMS founder has now found happiness with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, her estranged hubby isn’t happy.

Ye, the rapper’s new official name, still isn’t fine with Pete’s entry in Kim’s life and makes it crystal clear in his new diss track. In the new track, My Life Was Never Eazy, the rapper threatens to ‘beat’ the SNL comedian’s a*s. Read on for more.

As per a new Page Six report, Kanye West’s new song, My Life Was Never Eazy – featuring The Game, is expected to be released soon. But even before it can hit the charts it has already created a buzz in social media due to the lyrics referring to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As per the report, in a leaked teaser of the new Kanye West song, the lyrics go as, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a*s.” OMG! The part where he opens up about the ‘crash’ is reportedly referring to his nearly fatal car accident in 2002. Well, we know you don’t like Pete Davidson Ye, but do you really wanna beat his a*s?! Check out the teaser here:

Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" 😬 pic.twitter.com/4sfmhBPiKK — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 14, 2022

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014 and have been blessed with four kids, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2). Since his presidential campaign where he divulged some personal information to the world, things haven’t been the same between the two. In February 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had filed for divorce and recently asked the courts to speed up the process.

