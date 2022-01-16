As the COVID cases and its Omicron variant rise, Saturday Night Live blames Spider-Man: No Way Home for it. SNL is back after its holiday hiatus, and their latest skit won’t gel in well with the Spidey fans. It’s been a month since the Tom Holland starrer has hit the theatres across the globe. The movie has broken some marvellous records and has become the biggest film of the pandemic era.

Advertisement

It has collected around $1.5 billion at the international box office, even though the world is still suffering from the coronavirus. People have poured into the movie halls to watch multiversal magic, which features the former Spideys-Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Advertisement

Moreover, Spider-Man: No Way Home has also taken the place of Avengers: Infinity War as the fifth highest-grossing film in the US, as it has garnered around $683,074,074 at the domestic box office. Though all of this sounds well and good, the people at SNL believe that the Tom Holland starrer is also the reason behind the surges in the COVID cases.

In their latest skit, SNL features James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden, who took the podium to address the issue and further request the people to stop watching Tom Holland’s movie. “There’s one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away: Stop seeing Spider-Man(No Way Home),” Johnson’s Biden said in the skit.

“Now think about it, when did Spider-Man come out?” he asked. “December 17. When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17. Stop seeing Spider-Man. That’s really all I have to say.” A clip of it was shared on Twitter, and netizens reacted to the opening. A lot of them expressed their disappointment after watching the skit.

Watch the skit here:

And now, a message from President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Q8TglFNBlF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022

“Worst cold open in years. Who wrote this ridiculous material?” wrote one user. While another one chimed in, “Horrible show tonight. Worst cold opening in years. Are the writers sick?” Another netizen wrote, “Hated the opening….Are they trying to get Trump elected…????”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in the theatres, and even though its box office numbers have decreased over the weeks, it’s still not showing signs of stopping. The Tom Holland starrer is a few million short to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Must Read: Tom Holland’s Cameo As Spider-Man In Euphoria? This Suggestion From The Show Is Making Fans Go Crazy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube