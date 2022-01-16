Chadwick Boseman left for his heavenly abode back in 2020 and his sudden demise came as a shock to the entire world and his friends across the Hollywood fraternity. In his career span, the actor did a lot of commendable work including films like Black Panther, 21 Bridges and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to name a few. Today, we are going to decode his salary for the MCU flick where he played the role of King T’Challa for Wakanda. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Chadwick has starred along with some of the biggest Hollywood stars in Marvel films including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Chadwick Boseman made his Marvel debut with Captain America: Civil War back in 2016 where he played the role of the King T’Challa of Wakanda. And can you guess how much money he made for his cameo in Chris Evans starrer?

Well, according to Go Social, Chadwick Boseman was paid a whopping amount of $700,000 for Captain America: Civil War. Um, yes; those are some pretty huge numbers.

Later the actor made a full-fledged appearance as a male lead in Black Panther for which he was paid an enormous amount of $500,000.

Not just that, Chadwick also took profits from the earnings of the film at the box office. And surprisingly, Black Panther did incredibly well at the box office with $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 after fighting colon cancer for almost 4 years. He was diagnosed with the same in 2016 but never let anyone know about his battles and fought them bravely.

What are your thoughts on Chadwick’s crazy salary for his cameo on Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tom Holland’s Cameo As Spider-Man In Euphoria? This Suggestion From The Show Is Making Fans Go Crazy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube