Amid all the Spider-Man craze, the cult of Doctor Strange and everything that Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer in its phase 4, one of the most anticipated and sought after projects is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie that brings back one of the quirkiest Marvel families has become one of the most awaited franchise movies in recent times. Ever since James Gunn announced that the filming has begun, everyone has been waiting to get a glimpse of it.

In case you aren’t in sync, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has a lot riding on its back. The franchise that stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (voice) and Bradley Cooper +(voice), is returning to the universe after 7 long years ye you read that right, it has been 7 years since Vol 2 was released. So you know why the multiplied anticipation.

While we wait for new updates to come, James Gunn is here to break our hearts. The filmmaker who is busy shaping Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, has now confirmed that we should not expect the trailer of the movie in 2022. The movie is scheduled to hit big screens on May 5, 2023. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It all started with a fan asking the filmmaker when we should be expecting the trailer of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. The tweet read, “Describe the GOTG Vol. 3 Trailer in 2022 in one-word @JamesGunn.” James Gun was quick to respond to the same as he said, “Nonexistent.”

James Gunn is quite active on Twitter and does reply to as many questions as he can. Most recently when it was speculated that Adam Sandler was in contention to play Rocket before Bradley Cooper made the cut and even auditioned for Groot to be defeated by Vin Diesel, the Guardians Of The Galaxy filmmaker was quick to shun them. He wrote, “This is not true. I’ve never even met Adam Sandler.”

