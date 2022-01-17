Thor: Love And Thunder has become the talk of the town for various reasons. Taika Waititi has been calling it a mad ride and making fans more curious with each of his interviews. The periodic leaks that have managed to give us (non-confirmed) gossip about the plot and of course the shooting BTS pictures from Australia that still make news, even after months of wrapping up. The latest actor amongst the cast to make news is Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie in the movie alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Tessa Thompson who was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok became a pivotal part of the God Of Thunder’s story. The actor was then seen in Avengers: Endgame at a very crucial moment. Most recently Tessa Thompson opened up about the powers that are canon and how it can be quite erotic.

But turned out people on the Internet went on to speculate that she was talking about Thor: Love And Thunder. And the comment was reported across the globe. Tessa now has taken to Instagram to clarify the air around the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per her Instagram story, Tessa Thompson wrote, “In talking about Valkyrie to W Mag, I was talking generally about powers that are canon and that I loved in reading the comics and not Thor: Love and Thunder,” she wrote. “I shan’t be a home for spoilers.”

In the mentioned interview, Tessa Thompson had said, “She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. She can revive people. But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It’s a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.”

