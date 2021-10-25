Taika Waititi almost lost the opportunity to direct the third Thor movie. Coming straight from Marvel’s book of secrets, ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ are several unrevealed pieces of information about the people involved in making the magic.

Advertisement

From learning about the Avengers: Endgame creators almost quitting the MCU before Captain America: Civil War to Marvel’s Creative Committee not liking the ending of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there are several things we now know.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi has created Thor Ragnarok and is directing the new film Thor: Love and Thunder, which will cast Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and many more actors. However, this wouldn’t have been possible as the director was about to lose his chance of creating a masterpiece if it wasn’t for Dwayne Johnson’s Moana.

As per one report, Taika Waititi was celebrating his 40th in Hawaii when he got a call from MCU CEO Kevin Feige, who had found a time slot for a meeting. The producer, Brad Winderbaum, had been pushing hard for the Jojo Rabbit director and recalled, “I was resting all my hopes and dreams on this meeting going well.”

However, things took a u-turn when Waititi, who had agreed to fly to Los Angeles, realized he accidentally sent his passport back to New Zealand. According to the report, he then called Winderbaum to inform him that things don’t look good, with the producer stressing that this was his only chance.

The report stated that luckily, Taika Waititi found a letter from The Walt Disney Company. The letter came from the time when the director-actor wrote the screenplay for Moana, and even though the company had passed on his story, Taika still had the visa letter and was able to use it to get to Los Angeles, and that’s how Dwayne Johnson starrer saved the show!

Must Read: “Don’t Be Sh*t”, Daniel Craig’s Advice To The New James Bond Who Takes Over After Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube