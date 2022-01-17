Things aren’t rainbows, unicorns and sunshine between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for quite some time now. While their divorce news never fails to make the headlines, the rift amid daughter Chicago’s birthday – of the rapper claiming that he wasn’t invited to the party – is also in the news. Amid this, an old tweet from Ye’s ex, Amber Rose is going viral.

Tweeted in 2015, this tweet sees Rose dissing Kanye and referred to Kim’s family as the ‘Kartrashians.’ The 38-year-old socialite has now taken to her social media account and clarified her stance on the old tweet. Read on to know all she had to say.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Amber Rose posted a clarification note on her story. It read, “Man F*ck that old a*s tweet I never got an apology for his 30 showers comment but f*ck it.” She continued, “I started my Sl*twalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up to themselves against Sl*t shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

Addressing the ‘Kartrashians’ part of her 2015 resurfaced tweet, Amber Rose added, “’Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. Sh*t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess He (Kanye West) made.” She ended off her note, by stating, “Moving forward… Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity. “

For those who do not know, in 2015, Amber Rose aka Kanye West’s ex tweeted “@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u.”

For the unversed, Kanye West dated Amber Rose in 2008 and broke up in 2010. In April 2012, Ye and Kim Kardashian started – while she was still legally married to Kris Humphries. Following their divorce, the duo got engaged n October 21, 2013, and married on May 24, 2014. Owing to increasing differences, on February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce.

