If there is one movie that has made massive buzz even when the release is more than a year away from now is Fast & Furious 10. The summation of a 20-year-old franchise, the first of the two last movies in the making has made a very massive buzz. Thanks to everything happening around and between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. But amid all of that, one of the biggest questions is of course whether John Cena reprises his part or not.

Advertisement

John Cena made his smashing entry in the Fast & Furious universe with the 9th movie. The former WWE star turned actor came into the universe to play a pivotal part. Only named several times so far, Cena embodied Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). While what happened in F9 did intrigue the fans about the future and we won’t spoil that for you, Cena’s involvement in the future projects became a mystery.

Advertisement

John Cena who is now again in the public eye due to Peacemaker has decided to open up on the same. In his latest interview as per Comicbook, the star calls himself a big fan and says he wants to return. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“I’ll change my peace sign to crossing my fingers. I can tell you this: You probably won’t see me in Fast 10 dressed like [Peacemaker],” Cena said when he was asked the burning question about his comeback to the series. “I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know they’re gearing up for production, and I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise. I’m a big fan myself.”

Meanwhile, most recently Fast & Furious 10 made headlines when Vin Diesel decided to offer Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock an olive branch. In a lengthy post, the actor requested the former WWE champion to make a comeback to the franchise they parted ways on due to a fight. But turned out The Rock hasn’t forgotten the time he was in a cold war with Diesel and decided to give a ‘not so friendly’ reply.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’s James Gunn Will Need $500 Million To Shape The Marvel Flick As He Wants: “That’s How Hard It Is”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube