The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going through a massive revamp. The studio is taking every possible step to ensure there is newness in every project going ahead. Shang-Chi and Eternals warm reception definitely turned out to be the motivation. Amid all this, the studio has also planned to bring one of Marvel’s oldest families back to the movies with their Fantastic Four reboot. And the buzz now is that John Krasinski is already playing Reed Richards but not in the reboot. There’s a twist.

The studio is vouching a lot on the fandoms going ahead. Many casting copes have been labelled fan service. Over years, fans have been requesting the studio to cast John Krasinski as Reed and give him the role he deserves. If the latest update is to go by, he might have finally been cast as the F4 character but will first feature in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

If you have missed the news over the weekend, new speculation fresh out of the rumour mill says that long before Marvel begins Principal photography for the Fantastic Four reboot, they are planning to introduce John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. But he will be playing a variant of the patriarch of Marvel’s first family.

The news was enough to excite fans who have flooded Twitter with excitement. Reacting to the casting speculation, a user wrote, “I need John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. And the main one, please, not just a simple variant that we see in a cameo and that’s it. HE NEEDS TO BE REED RICHARDS OK??!!”

Another wrote, “Sure Hugh Jackman is coming back as wolverine or Tobey Maguire is coming back as Spider-Man but John Krasinski as motherfucking mr fantastic??! Now I really wanna watch MoM.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

I need John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. And the main one, please, not just a simple variant that we see in a cameo and that's it.

HE NEEDS TO BE REED RICHARDS OK??!! — caroline ❤️ (@hiddlesjoy) January 17, 2022

The truth is that it seems like a good option, but it is too tall, John Krasinski is 1.90, he is almost the height of the Kingpin, it may be a problem as he is too tall for the other heroes and Avengers. Is it a problem or do I shut my fuc###g mouth? — MrRobert071 (@MrRobert071) January 17, 2022

Sure Hugh jackman is coming back as wolverine or tobey maguire is coming back as Spider-Man but John krasinski as motherfucking mr fantastic??! Now I really wanna watch MoM https://t.co/LuFAM8GY21 — Inhaler Grandma (@InahalerGrandma) January 17, 2022

John Krasinski’s cameo wasn’t originally planned & was added in the reshoots. The main reason why this movie went into reshoots was because they were able to get the cameos they wanted on board. pic.twitter.com/twHOtbeljd — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 17, 2022

What do you have to say about John Krasinski’s alleged casting as Reed Richards? Let us know in the comments section below.

