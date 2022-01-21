South Korea remained the No. 2 supplier of popular content to Netflix in the fourth quarter of last year thanks to Squid Game, US online media have reported.

Advertisement

According to What’s On Netflix, a private online site that provides information on Netflix content, on Wednesday (US time), South Korean-made shows accounted for 11.8 percent of the top 10 films and TV series in the final three months of 2021.

Advertisement

Korean content thus ranked No. 2 for the second consecutive quarter after the United States, which accounted for 59 percent, reports Yonhap News Agency. The figures are based on data by the streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, it added.

It marked a sharp increase from its share of 5.4 percent for the third quarter, thanks to the breakout hit ‘Squid Game’, released on September 17, and other hit series.

“The fourth quarter of 2021 is likely to be an outlier with the arrival of ‘Squid Game’, but Korean content has been on a slow march up the charts regardless of ‘Squid Game’,” the report said.

‘Squid Game‘ became the most successful Netflix show in history, with its total viewership reaching a record 1.65 billion hours in the first four weeks of its release.

Two subsequent series, the fantasy horror ‘Hellbound’ and the sci-fi thriller ‘The Silent Sea’, also topped Netflix’s official weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Gets Emotional About His Struggling Phase, Says “It Gives Scooter Walas Like Me An Opportunity…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube