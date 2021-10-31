The Korean Netflix show Squid Games is an international hit. At tonight’s Halloween parties we bet many are going to be dressed as either the guards, players or even the creepy girl from ‘Red Light, Green Light.’ While the show has a huge following now, Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi got candid about how and why the show successes on an international scale.

Advertisement

During the same chat, Emraan also got candid about the OTT revolution as well as the freedom OTT platforms offer. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi got candid about how completion between films is good and healthy for the business. While stating that there should be more competition that proves helpful, the Chehre actor said, “There was competition in the theatres as well. Now, when we have Hollywood films that are giving equal amounts of challenge and competition at the box office to Indian films with films that are dubbed. I think that’s great for any industry. I think the competition keeps you on your toes. You don’t get into that complacent zone because you have to stand out from the crowd. So, that’s good for any business, there should be more competition in that sense.”

Emraan Hashmi spoke about Netflix’s Squid Game while talking about how one film may fail in one region but be a blockbuster hit in another. He said, “Sometimes what doesn’t work in a particular region works for some other region. Like Squid Game wasn’t a big success in Korea. It was almost a dismal failure in Korea. It became this huge thing internationally.”

He continued, “That’s how you buy into a culture that you don’t know much about and it might be the most stereotypical thing for them to see but you want to see it being from another culture because it’s new for you. So, there are a lot of eyeballs out there who can pick up stuff that is the run of the mill for your country.”

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen alongside Nikita Dutta in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video Dybbuk. As for the Korean show Squid Game, soon after its release, it was at the top as one of the most show on the OTT platform.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Spoke About Allegedly Throwing A Glass At Her Husband Anil Thadani’s Ex-Wife Natasha Sippy: “I Don’t Regret What Happened”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube