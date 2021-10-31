Salman Khan is called Bhaijaan of Bollywood, and once again, he has proved it! As the industry has suffered a big blow, Khan decided to stand by Rohit Shetty’s big-budget release Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar in lead. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

If you could remember, in 2019, Salman had announced his next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Eid 2020. However, the date was already booked by Rohit Shetty’s cop drama. Later, Salman had requested Shetty to leave Eid for his film, which was gracefully accepted by Shetty. Now, the favour has been returned by Bhaijaan.

Advertisement

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan was looking for a Diwali release for Antim. However, Rohit Shetty had already booked the slot for Sooryavanshi. When Shetty learned about Salman’s plan for the Diwali release, he discussed it with Khan and requested him to avoid any clash considering the Akshay Kumar is a big-budget film. And showing a good gesture, Salman decided to go with another date.

A source close to the portal states, “Salman Khan agreed with Rohit Shetty’s point. He realized that if Antim will clash with Sooryavanshi, then the screens will get divided and it may harm both the films, particularly Sooryavanshi, as it’s quite a big-budget fare. Hence, Salman gracefully decided not to release Antim on November 5. He finally decided to bring the Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial on November 26.”

Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Javed Jaffery in key roles. It also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos. Releasing on 5th November, the film is reportedly arriving on 3200+ screens across the country.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories from Bollywood.

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Spoke About Allegedly Throwing A Glass At Her Husband Anil Thadani’s Ex-Wife Natasha Sippy: “I Don’t Regret What Happened”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube