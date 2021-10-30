For almost a month, Shah Rukh Khan put all of his work aside to get his elder son Aryan Khan out on bail. Just a few moments ago, finally, Aryan arrived at their house Mannat, giving a sigh of relief to SRK. As elder son is back at home, here comes a big update on Khan’s pending projects- Pathan and Atlee’s next.

As we all know, SRK had to leave the shoot of Atlee’s next mid-way as Aryan was detained and arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Even his Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, suffered a big-time as the entire schedule was cancelled, which was scheduled in foreign countries.

Now, after a gloomy phase of almost a month, Shah Rukh Khan has planned on getting back to work. As per the latest reports flowing in, Shah Rukh has planned to resume his work after celebrating Aryan Khan’s birthday which falls on November 13. He’ll be quickly wrapping up the schedule of Atlee’s next and then move on to Pathan.

Meanwhile, earlier we have learnt that one man turned out to be a saviour for Atlee’s film. In the absence of Shah Rukh Khan, Prashant Walde shot for the film. Prashant is a body double of SRK. Thanks to him, the shoot was going on as per the schedule.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, Prashant Walde had confirmed he’s shooting in the absence of Shah Rukh. “20 days of shoot is over. Around 180 days of shoot is still left.” He even explained that how Shah Rukh’s absence affects thousands of lives in the film industry. He shared, “Bollywood ko chalane mein kuch logon hi haath hai. Ek insaan ki wajah se hazaaron logon ka ghar chalta hai. So it’s obvious that if he (Shah Rukh Khan) doesn’t work, then so many people will get affected. With great difficultly, things have come on track after the lockdown and now this problem has erupted.”

