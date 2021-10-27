Shah Rukh Khan is already under pressure due to the bail hearing of his son Aryan Khan, amidst all the chaos it was reported that Nayanthara has quit Atlee’s film. As the news started going viral, sources close to the production denied her exit from the film. They even claimed that Bigil star is totally excited to resume the shoot as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Yesterday, some reports had suggested that the actress has left the untitled action thriller due to professional reasons.

Advertisement

Denying Nayanthara’s exit from Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar’s untitled film, a source close to the production told Pinkvilla, “All we can do is laugh about it…this is not true,” adding to that the person even shared that pre-production is on full swing and the actress can’t wait to resume the shoot.

In the yet-untitled film, Nayanthara will be playing the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Although makers tried to keep the news tightly under wraps about the film, their Pune schedule exposed it all. While the team hasn’t revealed the official title, as per the copy of the permission letter, the SRK starrer has been titled, ‘Lion.’

The subject reads, “Permission to park our vehicles at your premises for ‘Lion’ Hindi feature film shooting.” It also contains the name of the director, Atlee, along with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayan Tara.

The movie has been the subject of news since its inception and fans are super curious to watch their favourite superstars in a different avatar.

Last month a report by LetsOTT Global had revealed the possible plot of the film, they shared, “SRK – Atlee film will be a massive revenge action-entertainer. #ShahRukhKhan to assemble a team of Women who wanted to seek revenge for their past (Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) to rob something which is untouchable.”

As of now, nothing has been confirmed yet about the story, however, the film is touted to be a full-on action thriller in which SRK will be playing a double role.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif To Get Married By December, Wedding Outfits To Be Designed By Sabyasachi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube