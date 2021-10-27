Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust case, NCP leader Nawab Malik has been attacking NCB chief Sameer Wankhede. Now the leader has launched another accusation on Wankhede. Scroll down to know more.

Previously, the Nationalist Congress Party leader accused the NCB chief of using a ‘fake caste certificate’ for securing a government job. Now the leader has shared Wankhede’s Nikah Nama and claims his father’s name was ‘Dawood’. He further clarified that the debate was not about religion but he wanted to expose Wankhede’s caste certificate which was allegedly obtained through fraudulent means.

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Twitter wrote, “I want to make it clear that the issue i am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future.”

Take a look at tweet below:

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

This is the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of

'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

Nawab Malik’s accusation came a day after sharing an anonymous letter apparently from an NCB official, claiming that Wankhede violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money. He also released the contents of the letter in a tweet and wrote, “As a responsible citizen I am sending a copy of the letter to the DG Narcotics requesting him to include it in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede. The letter was sent to me by an unnamed NCB official.”

As a responsible citizen I am sending a copy of the letter to the DG Narcotics requesting him to include it in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede.

The letter was sent to me by an unnamed NCB official. pic.twitter.com/08i4py0KT4 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

Following which, the drug probing central agency denied probing the letter, which was sent to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. As per news agency ANI report, NCB stated, “No action will be initiated on the anonymous letter (containing allegations against NCP Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) forwarded by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Director General of NCB as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission.”

