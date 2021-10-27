Samantha Invokes Shilpa Shetty's Example In Court Case For A Legal Action Against YouTubers Who Defamed Her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had filed a defamation case against a couple of YouTube channels and an individual, is in no mood to rest until she gets things right.

It was reported that the Kukatpally court here had trashed Sam’s appeal to take legal action against those who she claimed defamed her.

Samantha who wanted legal action to be taken against her defamers was asked to seek an apology from them instead. The court had cited that the celebrities share personal details and then file defamation cases, which was not the right thing.

Not ready to take it, Samantha had to bring her advocate in her defence. It is reported that Sam’s attorney has cited the recent ‘permanent injunction order’ case filed by Shilpa Shetty as the reference point to Sam’s case now.

After her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case, Shilpa Shetty had approached the Bombay High Court. The court passed the permanent injunction order, restricting media outlets from reporting derogatory reports pertaining to her.

Sam’s legal team indicated that she could approach the court for a similar verdict in her defamation case as well. The court has now reserved the judgment on The Family Man 2 defamation case and will be heard soon.

Samantha’s divorce announcement came as a shocker to all, after which multiple websites and YouTube channels started speculation related to her personal life and spreading rumours about the actress having affairs with her colleagues.

