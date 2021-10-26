Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in a drug raid conducted on Cordelia Cruise ship, Zonal Director of the drug probing agency Sameer Wankhede has been receiving flak. He is also alleged to have been involved in extortion and bribery related to Aryan’s arrest.

Advertisement

As per reports, Prabhakar Sail– a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday claimed that the federal drug probing agency had asked him to sign blank papers. Not just that, he also alleged that there was a demand of Rs 25 crore bribe to let off Bollywood superstar’s son Aryan.

Advertisement

Following this, NCB and Sameer Wankhede filed two affidavits before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, against the allegations of extortion attempts levelled against them. Now as per India Today report, the NCB chief will be questioned by senior officers of the agency on Wednesday.

Sameer on Monday evening flew to Delhi. However, he clarified that this visit is for a different purpose and he was not summoned.

For the unversed, Prabhakar Sail is reportedly a driver of absconding alleged private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. He also claimed to be a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, he claimed that he is scared of Sameer Wankhede and for his life.

Furthermore, Prabhakar also claimed in the video in Marathi that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials and There was discussion of a bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash.” However, Wankhede claims that the allegations were made by the independent witness in order to create hurdles and scuttle the investigation into the case.

The central agency earlier issued an official statement wherein Sameer Wankhede had explicitly denied such allegations by the witness. The closing statement read, “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit related to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director-General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions”.

Must Read: Nayanthara Quits Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Film Citing A Professional Reason Amid Aryan Khan Case?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube