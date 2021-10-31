Aryan Khan’s arrest during a raid on an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound luxury cruise in Mumbai put focus on celebrity kids indulging in different things to relax and have a blast. As the starkid is now out on bail, senior actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has now addressed the controversy.

While talking about Aryan, he also said that he feels fortunate as his children Luv, Kush and Sonakshi Sinha don’t have any such vices. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Shatrughan Sinha got candid about drugs and kids. When asked if celebrity parents find it difficult to guide their children in the right direction, given their busy schedules, the actor replied, “Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’ (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach; I am part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’).

Further elaborating on celebrity parents having difficulties keeping their kids away from contrabands, Shatrughan Sinha said he feels lucky that his kids are away from dr*gs. The senior actor, while talking about the upbringing of his children, stated, “Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children – Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things).”

When asked about Aryan Khan getting bail, Shatrughan added that the justice system should be fair. He also added that a person should not be targeted just because of who they are. Referring to Aryan walking out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison on Saturday, he said, “Justice hona chahiye aur aaj wohi hua (There should be justice and that is what has happened today).”

