Ashley Abbott has experienced her fair share of ups and downs, highs and lows on The Young and the Restless. One of the most recent ones was her battle with dissociative personality disorder. Eileen Davidson, who plays the role, has been a fan favorite, and the audience loves her portrayal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently shared a frightening incident she underwent, which felt like an absolute nightmare. Here’s what the soap opera star revealed about the dangerous situation and how her fellow co-stars and colleagues reacted.

Eileen Davidson Shares ‘Frightening’ Incident, Reveals ‘Nightmare’ She Underwent

The Franklin Fire in Malibu has terrorized residents for over a week. The Californian city has been dealing with the aftereffects of the havoc, and Davidson was one of them. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the wildfire has destroyed 19 structures and damaged 27 of them, and 4,037 acres of land were set ablaze.

According to reports, firefighters managed to contain 42% of the fire, and evacuation orders were sent out as a safety measure in some areas. In other regions, evacuation orders were lifted, allowing the citizens to return to their homes. Davidson took to her Instagram to share the ordeal and posted images from the traumatizing incident she underwent.

“The last few days have been a nightmare. Thank god we were spared. Under an evacuation warning for 48 hours is beyond frightening,” she wrote. Eileen Davidson expressed her gratitude to the fire department and everyone who “bravely helped get the Franklin Fire under control.” The reality television star also expressed sorrow for those who lost their homes.

The first image featured an orange and yellow skyline polluted by the fire. The next three photos showed her clothes, shoes, albums, and other stuff packed in boxes and containers as a result of the evacuation orders. Her house looked scattered in the pictures, with essentials lying everywhere due to the haphazard packing she had to undergo due to the wildfire.

Co-Stars And Fans React To Eileen Davidson’s Post

Meanwhile, Davidson’s co-stars expressed concern over the situation and gave good wishes. Tracey E. Bregman, who plays Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless, commented heart emojis on the post. For the unversed, she lost her house to the Woolsey Fire in 2018, which is why she could relate to Davidson’s situation and left emojis of support.

Greg Rikaart, who played Kevin Fisher on TYTR, wrote, “So glad you’re all okay.” Meanwhile, fans also expressed their worry and shared their similar experiences. “So scary!! So great your home was spared!” one user said, detailing how her daughter saw flames and smoke at the Pepperdine library. Another was glad that Davidson was okay and opened up about his brother being one of the firefighters working on controlling the fire.

