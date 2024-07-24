In 2015, there was a slight disturbance in the soap opera force after Daytime Emmy winner Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and former castmate Victoria Rowell (Ex-Drucilla) engaged in a Twitter feud. The feud was instigated by Victoria Rowell, who accused Eileen Davidson of being “racist” and a “ratings seeker.

It all began when Eileen Davidson tweeted about a tragic shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, that claimed the lives of nine people. At the time, Eileen tweeted, “What happened in #Charleston makes me want to scream. And weep. Too much violence. Too much pain. #CharlestonShooting”

The tweet seemingly didn’t go down well with Victoria Rowell, who at the time filed a lawsuit against the CBS Soap Opera Young and the Restless, accusing them of discriminating against her and other black actors and actresses. In response to Davidson’s tweet, Rowell asked Eileen Davidson, “Did you fight against racism on Young & Restless?”

Rowell then followed up her previous tweet by branding Davidson a “rating seeker.” She said, “Alexis, don’t be distracted by willfully blind shameless ratings seekers.”

Seemingly confused by Rowell’s accusations, Eileen Davidson tweeted, “Ok. What? Victoria Rowell has accused me of being a “ratings seeker?” I have no idea how what I tweeted about Charleston became this.”

Victoria Rowell infuriated by Davidson’s tweets, proceeded to call The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson an “interloper” and blocked her.

Shortly after, a fan asked Eileen Davidson if she’d be at a Young and the Restless fan event. Davidson responded, “Oh, LORD. @victoriarowell blocked me! Haha. FYI, she and I have never had issues. Go figure. Love on… and yes, I’ll be at the fan event!” It appears Davidson was unfazed by the whole incident and laughed off Rowell’s accusations.

