In 1992 Lisa Rinna portrayed the fan-favorite character Billie Reed in the Daytime Soap opera Days Of Our Lives, who fell for the soap’s iconic character, Bo Brady, portrayed by Robert Kelker-Kelly. While the pair had intense on-screen chemistry, Lisa Rinna revealed she despised working with Robert Kelker-Kelly.

Long before Lisa Rinna became an iconic housewife in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she portrayed the fan-favourite character, recovering drug addict Billie Reed, on Days of Our Lives. Lisa Rinna arrived in Salen in 1992 and immediately fell for rebellious cop Bo Brady, aka Robert Kelker-Kelly.

While fans were captivated by their intense chemistry, according to Rinna, behind the scenes, the actors didn’t like each other at all. In 2016, during Season 6 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna served some hot tea that shocked fans.

While filming the reality show, Rinna told castmates Eileen Davidson and Kyle Richards, “I hated Robert, Kelker-Kelly; hated him with a passion! He hated me with a passion. There’s a secret for ya!”

She added that despite their mutual dislike for each other, they made it work on camera. Rinna said, “We were a volatile combination, and it looked like love and sexual chemistry on camera, so that was some darn good acting right there.”

Lisa Rinna and Robert Kelker-Kelly starred together as Bo and Billie for three years before they left the show in 1995. Rinna, who landed a huge gig on Fox’s hit series Melrose Place, eventually returned to the soap as Billie. However, Kelker-Kelly never reprised the role of Bo.

Although the pair couldn’t stand each other in real life, shortly before they exited the show in 1995, Lisa Rinna and Kelker-Kelly won the Soap Opera Digest Award for the Hottest Soap Couple.

