This time, JJ joins his adopted daughter Sophie on a school choir trip to Italy. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when a serious threat arises, resulting in the kidnapping of a close friend’s family.

As the story progresses, JJ must decide how to manage his espionage responsibilities and his role as Sophie’s guardian, who is now a teenager. Sophie rebels against JJ’s strict rules and demanding training regimens, straining their relationship. In the meantime, JJ struggles with his personal issues, such as his unwillingness to go back to dangerous field operations even though the CIA is interested in his skills.

The kidnapping of Collin, Sophie’s friend and the son of JJ’s CIA boss, during the Italy trip heightens the tension in the narrative. With Vatican City as the backdrop, JJ needs to use his abilities to save Collin and stop the impending threat.

My Spy: The Eternal City combines action and humor as JJ and Sophie face challenges together, highlighting JJ’s evolution from a hardened operative to a caring mentor. The film promises an entertaining blend of excitement and warmth, making it an appealing option for audiences seeking both thrills and laughs.

The Betrayal of Bishop Crane

Bishop Crane, who had served with JJ in the Special Forces, gave up his military career to pursue profitable illegal businesses motivated by money. Their entire unit was tragically lost in his infamous betrayal during a mission in Colombia, where he sided with a drug cartel for personal gain. JJ was the only one who survived. JJ still finds this betrayal to be a painful memory, which is evident in his somber preservation of a photo honoring their fallen teammates.

Crane becomes a prominent figure in the criminal underworld in My Spy: The Eternal City. He plays an important role when hired to intercept a critical CIA operation involving the retrieval of sensitive intelligence related to old Soviet suitcase-nukes—portable nuclear devices whose activation codes were secured by NATO in 1973, preventing their detonation but keeping their locations secret.

The plot begins with CIA operative Christina obtaining critical data from a Soviet facility and transporting it safely to a location in Germany. However, Christina mysteriously disappears en route under suspicious circumstances, and Crane is later identified as the perpetrator responsible for her kidnapping and subsequent murder. His covert operations expertise and strategic acumen make him a formidable adversary for factions looking to capitalize on the dangerous potential of the missing suitcase nukes.

Crane’s involvement demonstrates his transformation from a disciplined soldier to a mercenary motivated by personal gain, posing a serious threat to global stability. His actions force JJ and his CIA colleagues to confront a dangerous adversary from their past, highlighting the long-lasting consequences of betrayal and greed in the complex world of international security.

