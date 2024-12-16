Three years for Severance Season 2, It’s actually too much, don’t you think? This Apple TV+ hit literally turned our heads with mind-bending plots and left us hanging with a cliffhanger. It turns out, the delay wasn’t just about perfecting those eerie vibes, well, creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller have finally addressed the reason behind the delay.

While Apple TV+ claims it’s been smooth sailing, we’re glad someone addressed the elephant in the Lumon office. The good news? Our patience pays off on January 17 when Severance finally returns.

Why Was Severance Season 2 Delayed For 2 Years?

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller shared inside details on Severance’s long hiatus. Erickson explained that the show is a “very intricate beast,” with a team obsessed with crafting every detail to perfection, because let’s face it, Severance isn’t your average office drama. Stiller, who worked his directorial magic on season 1 alongside Aoife McArdle, added that the 2023 Hollywood strikes threw a wrench into the production plans.

Erickson added, “On a practical level, it’s a very intricate show. Each character has two lives—essentially, two personalities—and we are expanding. For me, the writing was the most painstaking part of the process because there were so many ways we could go. And sometimes we would come up with something that worked perfectly well on paper, and then it wouldn’t be until we got there and we were shooting it that we realized: This isn’t quite it. We were never willing to let that turn it into something that wasn’t perfect.”

While Stiller spilled the beans, “It took a while to write season two. Then we started to shoot in October of 2022, and we got shut down by the strike in May [2023]. At that point, we had completed about 7 of our 10 episodes, and then we had to regroup after the strike. It takes us a while to prep the show. And so, we didn’t start shooting until January [2024]. Then we shot from January to May to finish the last three episodes.”

Between the complexity of the show and real-world hurdles, the delay makes sense. But hey, great things take time, and if anyone’s worth the wait, it’s Lumon and their eerie workplace secrets.

When Will Severance Season 2 Release?

Finally, the wait is over. Severance season 2 returning and officially dropping on January 17, 2025, yes nearly three years after season 1. The 10-episode season will air weekly until March 21, with Adam Scott back as Mark, Patricia Arquette as the unsettling Harmony, John Turturro as Irving, and Christopher Walken as Burt (yes, the Burt and Irving saga continues).

Plus, we’ve got exciting new faces like Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and John Noble joining the party. Get ready for more eerie workplace drama and all the Lumon mysteries.

