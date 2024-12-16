The highly-anticipated series finale of Yellowstone is now out for everyone to witness. The Neo-Western drama series went through its fair share of drama and delays to reach this day but the conclusion is here and part two of season 5 featured quite a few shocking deaths and character goodbyes.

The series starred actors like Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Houser in prominent roles. Previously, the cast opened up about how they found the ending of the series very profound and beautiful, with a “real poetry to it.” Here’s what happened in the final episode and whether it hints at a potential Yellowstone spin off series.

How Does Yellowstone Season 5 Finale Bid Farewell To The Series?

*Spoiler alert, Yellowstone season 5 finale spoilers*

For those who have watched the final set of season 5 episodes, John Dutton died, much to the shock of fans and viewers. After his funeral, Beth goes to meet her brother Jamie but the two of them get into a huge fight, one that ends up in violence. Beth’s husband Rip arrives at the scene and saves her from getting killed. Beth then stabs Jamie and his body is taken away. She tells the police that Jamie was involved in the death of John.

Meanwhile, Kayce reveals that he plans to keep the East Camp for the family but will sell the rest of the ranch to Thomas Rainwater. He did have a condition for it though: they would never develop the land or sell it. Thomas agrees to the condition and the land is sold. Teeter leaves for Texas, Ryan reunites with Abby and Rip and Beth relocate to a ranch in Dillon, Montana.

Does Yellowstone Series Finale Hint At Potential Spinoff Show?

While most of the storylines were wrapped up in the final episode of the series, the episode ended with a scene that might be hinting at a potential Yellowstone spinoff. At Beth and Rip’s ranch in Dillon, the two remove the “Yellowstone Dutton Ranch” sign on their driveway and give it to Kayce. He declines the offer after which Rip says they’ll keep the sign at their place.

While it’s unclear to judge the potential of a future show from this moment alone, fans think this was a hint at a Beth and Rip spinoff show. It won’t be too far off if that does happen considering Yellowstone has several other prequels and spinoffs: some released and some currently in the works.

Yellowstone Franchise: Prequels And Spinoffs

1883 and 1923 are two prequels of the show and revolve around ancestors of the Dutton family. Other editions titled 6666, 1944, and The Madison are currently in production. Thus the Yellowstone franchise still has a lot more to offer, be it the past of the ranch and the family, or the future. Fans can expect several different stories of the popular fictional universe.

