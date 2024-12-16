Dexter fans are in for a treat as a prequel to the show, Dexter: Original Sin, has premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime. The show delves into the backstory of the forensic blood spatter analyst, portraying how he turned into a serial killer.

The mystery crime drama features a young Dexter Morgan, played by Patrick Gibson, who replaces Michael C. Hall from the original series. Here is all you need to know about the number of episodes and release schedule of Dexter: Original Sin.

Dexter: Original Sin: When Do New Episodes Release?

Dexter: Original Sin premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, December 13th, 2024. The show is all set to feature 10 episodes, which will be broadcast weekly on Fridays. The finale is slated to be released on February 14th, 2025.

The complete release schedule is as below:

Episode 1: And in the Beginning: December 13th, 2024

Episode 2: Kid in a Candy Store: December 20th, 2024

Episode 3: Miami Vice: December 27th, 2024

Episode 4: Fender Bender: January 3rd, 2025

Episode 5: F Is for F**k-Up: January 10th, 2025

Episode 6: The Joy of Killing: January 17th, 2025

Episode 7: The Big Bad Body Problem: January 24th, 2025

Episode 8: Business and Pleasure: January 31st, 2025

Episode 9: Blood Drive: February 7th, 2025

Episode 10: Born This Way: February 14th, 2025

What is Dexter: Original Sin About?

Dexter: Original Sin follows young Dexter Morgan, a college graduate who ends up becoming a serial killer and targets dangerous criminals. The official synopsis for the show reads, “With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar.”

“This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department,” it reads further. The series stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, Christina Milian as María LaGuerta, and James Martinez as Angel Batista.

The cast also includes Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt, Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, and Michael C. Hall as the inner voice of Dexter Morgan. The show was created by Clyde Phillips.

