After eight action-packed episodes, The Acolyte has come to an end on Disney+. The series depicted a never-seen-before era of Star Wars, which made it a hit among the audiences.

The finale episode not only concluded a number of arcs but also ended with an event that could potentially set up the second season of the show. If you are still not over the ending of The Acolyte Episode 8, here is an explanation for you.

The Acolyte Finale Ending: Did Osha Join the Dark Side?

Fans had already been thinking that Osha might change sides by the end, and that is exactly what happened in the finale. As soon as Mae tells Osha that it was Master Sol who killed Aniseya, Osha begins fuming with rage and attacks Mae. The two get into a fight and soon reach the courtyard, where Sol and Qimir are present.

As Sol confesses to the murder, Osah burns with anger and turns to the dark side, forgetting her earlier training. She chokes Sol using the Force until his lightsaber turns red and he dies. Meanwhile, Qimir unites with Mae and Osha and tells them that the Jedi will eventually find them. As Osha agrees to train with Qimir if Mae is let go, Qimir erases the latter’s memory. The Jedi ultimately find Mae, who now has memories from when she was eight years old, and take her to Coruscant. Mae, along with Vernestra, will now likely go after Osha in the second season.

How is Vernestra Connected to Qimir?

Episode 8 also established a connection between Vernestra Rwoh and Qimir. Just when Vernestra arrives at Brendok, both she and Qimir are able to sense each other’s presence through the Force. As Vern is surprised to see him alive, Qimir puts on his Cortosis helmet, blocking the Force.

While the show did reveal that the two are connected, it did not disclose how they know each other. The relationship is all the more confusing since there is a 100-year gap between the events of The Acolyte and Vern’s first appearance in the High Republic Era comic books. The plot now serves as a cliffhanger which is expected to be explored in season 2.

