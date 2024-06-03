Where Does The Acolyte Fit In The Star Wars Timeline?

The Star Wars universe is just getting bigger with the arrival of The Acolyte on Disney+. The series is unique in its way, as it features a never-seen-before period from the galaxy far, far away on screen.

However, with the release of the show, the confusion about the Star Wars timeline also steps up a notch, as there are already multiple trilogies, prequel films, spin-offs, and television series taking place in different eras of the universe. So where does The Acolyte find its place in the Star Wars timeline? Let’s decode.

The Acolyte is Set During the High Republic Era

The Acolyte‘s events occur during the High Republic Era, particularly at the end of it. The era is said to be the golden age as the Jedi Order was at its peak, and the Sith was still lurking in the shadows. If we consider the chronological order of Star Wars films, the High Republic Era is set around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the first film in the prequel trilogy.

Hence, The Acolyte is being touted as the ‘prequel of the prequels’ and currently sits at the top of the chronological order of all Star Wars films and shows. The series particularly focuses on the last 30 years or so of the High Republic Era, after which the fall of the Jedi began.

If we consider animated series as well, the closest project to The Acolyte in the timeline is the second episode of the Disney+ show Tales of the Jedi, which followed a young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Count Dooku before the latter fell into the dark side. The Acolyte takes place some 70 years before the episode titled Justice.

The Acolyte’s storyline will probably showcase the rise of the Sith Order. The series tells the story of a respected Jedi master named Master Sol who investigates a series of murders that seem to have been executed by his former student, a Padawan learner. At the same time, a dark force starts rising, which is expected to be a Sith.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4.

