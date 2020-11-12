Bigg Boss keeps surprising the contestants with either new tasks or new decisions. But this time, Bigg Boss 14 house turned into a party arena. Singers like Neeti Mohan, Sachin Sanghvi, Anu Malik & Shaan entered the house along with DJ Chetas. The task was that the contestants had to be on the dance floor all night long and the one contestant who remained till the end would become the Captain.

It goes without saying that there cannot be a Captaincy task without any argument. And that is what happened between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya who both wanted to become the house captain.

A major fight broke out between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia over the captaincy of Bigg Boss 14 house. It so happened, during the disco night, the guests – Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin Sanghvi and Shaan – announced the captaincy task which then led to a fight between Rahul and Pavitra when the former chose Aly Goni as the Captain of the house. This was not acceptable to Pavitra who then confronted Rahul for the same.

Furthermore, we see Punia saying that nobody can move her as she later says, “Pavitra Punia dominate hoti nahi hai, karti hai.” However, as per The Khabri, Aly Goni wins the task and emerges as the new Captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after beating Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Well, it would be interesting to see how this turns out to be now. Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, before disco night, housemates saw BB Ki Adalat where Farah Khan entered the house as the judge who took everyone’s class, not sparing anyone. Farah slammed Kavita Kaushik for her behaviour towards Eijaz Khan while also schooled Rubina Dilaik for not playing her individual game but playing with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

We are sure that Aly Goni becoming the new Captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house will bring in loads of advantage for Jasmin Bhasin. Do you agree? Well, how excited are you to witness Aly’s captaincy? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

