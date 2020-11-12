2020 has been a roller-coaster ride till now. We have witnessed some extremely happy moments as well as some unforgetful painful events too. While the nation continues to reel with the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, news of another suicide case is already making headlines. Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra has allegedly died by suicide.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! Asif, who has been a part of many Bollywood films like SSR-led Kai Po Che, Black Friday, Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Krrish 3, Hichki, and many others is no more.

Advertisement

Our heart breaks as we write this piece of news. Asif Basra, who stayed in a rented apartment in McLeodganj for last five years, took this drastic step. According to reports in News 18 Hindi, the 53-year-old actor has taken the drastic step in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The reason behind the drastic step is not known yet; however, SP of Kangra has confirmed the news. Asif Basra too committed similarly just like Sushant Singh Rajput. He hanged himself near a café located on Jogibaada road, in McLeodganj.

Police have been investigating into this matter, but nothing solid has come out yet. Till now the police has only learnt that Asif used to stay with a foreigner female in his rented apartment.

It is said that Asif Basra stepped out of his house on Thursday morning to walk his dog. After returning, he choked himself with the leash of his dog itself. Till now, this death looks like a suicide case itself. But, the investigations are still on.

He was last seen in Ronit Roy-Tisca Chopra led Hostages 2 in September. We have lost yet another brilliant actor.

Rest In Peace Asif Basra! We will miss you.

Must Read: Pakistani Actor Bilal Abbas Khan On Vishal Bhardwaj: “His Understanding Of Cinema Is Amazing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube