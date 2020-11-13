Bigg Boss 14 is a house which tests every contestant’s patience and friendship. The house where several new ties are formed, many old relations break too. One such friendship in this season which has all the attention of the fans is that of Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli.

Advertisement

These two have seen many ups and downs in their friendship. Many contestants have had issues with the way Jaan always keeps dancing to Nikki’s tunes. But, they have remained unaffected with all this and continued to enjoy each other’s company. But, what happened between them that Nikki wanted Jaan to go to BB jail?

Advertisement

According to the latest promo, we can hear Nikki Tamboli fuming with anger and stating that Jaan Kumar Sanu deserves to go to the Jail. Jaan looked shocked to hear this. Nikki continued further that if a girl stops a boy from kissing her, then he should respect that. “mana karne ke bawjood agar aap kisi ladki ko kiss karte hai, to wo disrespectful ho jata hai,” says Nikki.

After hearing this, captain Aly Goni stands in support of Nikki Tamboli and slams Jaan Kumar Sanu for his behaviour. Aly yells at Jaan saying, “koi agar mana karta hai to samaj.” This really irked Jaan, and he counterattacks Nikki’s claims saying, “why the hell is she kissing me back?”

Well, as expected, Nikki’s anger worsened after listening to this. Nikki was heard saying that she wants Jaan out of Bigg Boss 14 house. Check out the promo below:

Now, it will be interesting to see if Jaan Kumar Sanu will become the first contestant to go to the BB Jail? Or will he create more drama? Also, what will be Salman Khan’s reaction to all this? Will, he support Nikki or take Jaan’s side?

Well, on the other side, we can see romance brewing between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Bigg Boss 14’s latest promo suggests that Eijaz has finally and actually fallen head-over-heels for Pavitra. The actor is seen showering her with kisses and hugs. Aly Goni is seen pulling Pavijaz’s leg. Check out the promo below:

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Felt Embarrassed In Front Of His Friends When He Sworn Of Not Speaking To His Daughter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube