Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t been that impressive when compared to super successful 13th season. But to keep the viewers hooked, the makers are trying different tricks in the store. Recently, Kavita Kaushik re-entered the show to surprise one and all. And now, the latest news is coming in about Anu Malik and other celebs.

Yes, you guessed that right. The addition of renowned faces could be seen in the coming days. But the twist is, they will be entering the house as guests and not as contestants.

As per the latest reports, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, DJ Chetas, Shaan and Sachin will make an entry in Bigg Boss 14 as guests. The contestants will get a task for captaincy this week. And for the same, the aforementioned names would be gracing the show.

Are you excited to see a new twist in Bigg Boss 14?

Meanwhile, Shehzada Dhami who is an ardent follower of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, but he is confident that if superstar Salman Khan stops hosting the show, the TRPs would drastically fall. The “Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka” actor also said that nobody in the industry can host the show as he does. “Salman Khan is my favourite, and I can’t imagine ‘Bigg Boss’ without him. I don’t think anyone in the industry can host the show like him, not even SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). If Salman ever thinks of quitting the show, then the show will be in big trouble because the show has made such a big fan base because of him,” he said.

This is the fourteenth season of “Bigg Boss” and the makers got ex-contestants Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla on-board as seniors. Shehzada feels this was unfair because it did not give this year’s contestants to play their game properly. “I did not understand why there were seniors in the house, this had never happened before, and it shouldn’t have happened this year too. The seniors dominated the contestants and it somewhere did affect their game, and then it was said that they are not opening up, how will they open up when there was someone else other than ‘Bigg Boss’ dictating the rules,” he said.

