Singer Vasuda Sharma Brings Together Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan & Others For A Very Special Reason

Singer-composer Vasuda Sharma is bringing together female singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan and Shashaa Tirupati for her upcoming song, “Aashna ban jaayein”, which also has a contribution from women technicians.

Singers Akriti Kakar, Shannon Donald, Suzanne D’Mello, Anusha Mani, Shruti Pathak and Aditi Paul are also part of the song that is expected to be out before International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 every year.

“When I approached the women musicians that I really wanted to work with and when I sent them the scratch song and the composition, they all instantly loved it and said ‘Let’s just do it’,” said Vasuda.

“Since it’s a pure collaboration, there are no commercials involved. Everybody coming in, supporting each other and wanting to create this piece of music together itself was overwhelming for me to realise that women are coming together so they want to create something beautiful together,” she added.

She said the special thing about this song is that there are all women musicians, artists and technicians. But she points out that this is not about how women can outdo men.

“The theme is centred more around sisterhood, women supporting each other, women coming together and creating something beautiful,” said Vasuda.

On what inspired her to record the song including all-women technicians, she shared: “I am a musician myself and I have produced my own music, so there is a part of me that strongly feels that women technicians, women musicians are the most important aspect of song-making. The final product is also their baby.

“I feel they are also very crucial in the whole process of the video or the song. They are the ones who work really hard and put everything together. They are always behind the scenes. Their names would be there in the credit list but they are never really talked about or they are never celebrated compared to the ones who are seen on screen.”

One of the ideas behind this was to get all these women featured in the video as well.

“There are 24-25 people including artists, musicians and technicians involved. Right from the make-up artiste to videographer, everybody was a woman,” said Vasuda.

