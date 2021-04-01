Singer Akriti Kakar, who is known for her tracks such as “Aanan faanan”, “Khuda-ya khair”, “Iski uski” and “Saturday Saturday”, says her biggest learning in the music industry has been to keep up with changing times.

“I am equally attached and detached with my work, but when I am working I am completely immersed in it. I don’t change my behaviour according to whether work is great or not,” she told IANS.

The singer, who shifted to Mumbai from Delhi to pursue a career in singing, goes on to add: “I have also learnt how to keep up with time and reinvent myself, learning and unlearning constantly to keep up with the constant evolution that has been happening in the music industry.”

For someone who calls “music as an essential part of her life”, Akriti says that she is fortunate to have a family that kept her grounded even after receiving recognition.

“I know where that line between ambitious and over-ambitious is. Also, I have been very fortunate that after the first 11 months of trying to find a foothold in the city of Mumbai, my mom and sister shifted here. It was scary because the whole family was waiting for me to make it big. It would not be possible if it wasn’t for their support. I think they kept my feet on the ground and kept giving reality check,” says the singer, who is currently seen as a judge on the music reality shows “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” Bangla and “Indian Pro Music League”.

Recalling how success poured in quickly, she says: “There was a time when there were four or film songs were releasing in a month. It could always get to your head and make you pompous. But my family never let that happen. They kept telling me that music is part of my life but it is not my entire life, that music is the most beautiful part of my life but life itself needs to be beautiful. If I have chosen to be part of a tricky industry, every day is not going to be the same. It’s like a job but you will not get a salary in your account every month. So, you have to be at it constantly, do ‘riaz’ every day. You can’t miss it even if you are travelling, you can’t get swayed away by it even if success comes your way or get demoralised if you don’t have work for a couple of days and weeks. They have been my spine and backbone.”

