Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Nikki Tamboli On Finding Love In The Show, “It’s A Good Feeling & I Cannot Hide That”

Nikki Tamboli is creating a story with her performance in the Bigg Boss 14. From being vocal about her wants and winning the tasks of the first week, Nikki has become the first confirmed contestant to join seniors in decision making.

Before she stepped into the most controversial house on Indian television, we spoke to her about being part of the Hindi version when she as a South actress could start in the other versions, her mantra to stay calm, finding love in the house and loads more. Read our interview with her here:

Given that she hails from South Indian Cinema, we asked Nikki Tamboli if she was offered to be part of the south versions of Bigg Boss before the Salman Khan hosted Hindi one. She said, “Yeh pehle offer hua and I’ve always been a huge fan of hindi big boss. Maine woh waha ka dekha nahi (This was offered to me first. I’ve always been a fan of this version and haven’t seen those versions).” She continued, “I have been born and brought up in Mumbai toh yeh wala dekha – hindi dekha (I’ve been born and brought up in Mumbai so I have watched this one).”

Seeing her performance in the last week, we agree with what Nikki Tamboli told us when asked if she fears big and prominent names staying in the Bigg Boss 14 with her. She said, “Kuch darr nahi lag raha hai mere ko – muje waise darr nahi lagta kyuki hum ek chatt ke neeche aa rahe hai, toh Salman sir aur sare log ek tarak hi treat karenge. Toh usme koi darne wali baat nahi hai aur mere liye plus point yeh bhi hai ki joh fame log aa rahe hai who image conscious ho jate hai.” (I’m not scared. I’m not fearful because we are all going to live under the same roof so we will be treated the same by Salman Khan and others. So, there’s nothing to fear. Also, those who are famous have to be conscious of their image.)

She added, “Logo ne muje zyada dekha nahi hai yaha pe toh I’m going to be myself from the very first day. Mai jaisi hu waise se hi rehne wali hu, usme kuch bhi milawat nahi hoga.” (People haven’t seen me much so I’m going to be myself. How I am in real I’ll be the same.) She concluded that many people would love her for how she is.

Calling herself a loud, talkative, bubbly and bindaas person by her default nature, Nikki Tamboli said “Muje masti, maaze karne pasand hai. Muje drama karna pasand hai.” (I like having fun and creating drama.)

Talking about dealing with news and gossip about her life being spoken in the house she said, “Kuch aa bhi jata hai toh muje shamta hai ki I can stand for myself, speak for myself. I’ll come upfront and talk about it, kyuki galat toh kuch nahi hoga. Clear karna is very important. Agar kuch galat bahar aa jaye toh this is a good platform to clear it.” (If any such thing happens I know I have the patience to stand and speak for myself. nothing will be wrong and I’ll clear any issues – this is an excellent platform to do it.)

Talking about how she will deal with the tantrums in the house Nikki Tamboli said, “I get sometimes hyper agar log mujpe chadte hai, irritate karte hai. Thode jagde mera honge jitna muje lagta hai, kyuki jaise maine kaha I’m not a silent person.” Further elaborating about the same she said owing to her personality, she is expecting the co-contestants to go against her, but she thinks she can manage herself and how to play. She added that her mantra to keep her cool is “I’m just going to be myself.” (If people irritate and poke me I will get hyper. There will definitely be some fights from my end cause I am not a silent person. )

Talking about taking any inspiration from ex-contestants, Nikki said, “Gauahar Khan aur Sidharth Shukla muje bahot pasand hai. The way they used to think, the way they used to act, aur jitne emotionally strong the aur apne aap ke liye bahot stand kiya, apne dosto ke liye bahot stand liya – unka sachapan, unke aache rahne ka style muje bahot pasand aaya toh mai kahi na kahi unse connect karti hu.” (I like Gauahar and Sidharth. How emotionally strong they were – how they took a stand for themselves and their friends, their honesty and truthfulness is what I like. I connect with them.)

Talking about who she will be missing the most while in the Bigg Boss 14 house, she said it is undoubtedly her pets. She said, “Apne do pets ko. Unko mai bahot miss karungi.” She added, “Abhi pets bahot important hai mere life mai. I’m a very emotional person toh muje aise koi chahiye joh muje kuch bole na. Toh mai pets ke paas jake gappe marti hu.” (I’ll miss my pets. They are very important to me cause I am an emotional person and like people listening to me without interrupting. So I gossip with them.)

Talking about finding love “Yah. It’s a good feeling toh muje chip nahi payega, usko dabake nahi rak sakte, use bhag nahi sakte. Kitna bhagoge – kabhi na kabhi express karoge na? Jaise hai let it flow. I’ll go with the flow.”(It’s a feeling that cannot be hidden and cannot run away from. I’ll go with the flow.)

