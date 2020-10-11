Bigg Boss 14: Karan Wahi To Gossip & Discuss Fan Theories On 'Bigg Buzz'

Actor Karan Wahi will share exclusive scoops about the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, on a new show titled Bigg Buzz.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be associated with one of the biggest reality shows in India, ‘Bigg Boss’, through the entertainment platform ‘Bigg Buzz’,” Karan said.

“The show is a one of a kind entertainer that appeals to viewers of all ages. Fans of the show are in for a gala time as we bring them closer to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house with fun challenges and an opportunity to interact with the contestants. I look forward to having candid conversations with the evictees and I am hoping to make them spill some beans on the biggest secrets of this season,” Karan added.

With “Bigg Buzz”, Karan Wahi will indulge in conversation with evicted contestants, and also discuss latest gossip and fan theories. The show streams on Voot from October 19.

A while ago, Karan, Wahi who was busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, was initially sceptical to go outdoors and resume work, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was sceptical. I mean it was not easy stepping out knowing that your health is at risk. I signed my contract just one day before the shoot. I first made sure that proper safety precautions are being followed on the sets. Personally, I was very scared. So, I had a detailed discussion with the team,” Karan told IANS.

“The production team was very cooperative, and I do trust the channel. So, I said yes and eventually I have to work. I haven’t been doing anything for so many months, so I feel it’s okay to shoot for the show to make me mentally, emotionally and physically sane,” he said.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India” also features Harsh Limbachiyaa, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali.

