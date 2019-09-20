Karan Wahi Shares His Experience Of Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan In DID 7 & Salman Khan In Bigg Boss 13 Promo

Karan Wahi is a popular name on TV and people love his hosting in Dance India Dance 7. Along with the performances, another highlight of the show has been his flirting with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor also shot for Bigg Boss 13 promo recently with Salman Khan.

When Karan was asked about how was the experience of sharing a platform with Bebo, he was all praises for her. Wahi told DNA that it was the first time he worked with Kareena and the flirting on the show has been fun.

The Dill Milll Gayye actor added, “It’s all thanks to her as she made me really comfortable on the show. I don’t have to think about saying something, as it is all in good humour.”

Karan Wahi was also asked about his experience of shooting with Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 13. He shared that working with Salman is always fun. He has worked a lot with Salman for multiple shows and it was a great experience yet again.

Karan added, “He was at his best and shooting with him in a gym set-up brought back a lot of memories because he was the first reason I started working out.”

