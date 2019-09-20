Prassthanam Movie Review: Not The Big Screen Entertainment You Are Looking For!

Prassthanam Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey

Director: Deva Katta

What’s Good: Ali Fazal’s performance, the drama, some twists and turns.

What’s Bad: Low value cinematic experience, average music, lazy editing, the make up of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the flashback scenes.

Watch or Not?: Skip it because you can watch it after digital release. But if you are a Sanju Baba ka fan then you won’t be disappointed.

Ok, so what happens in a Bollywood political drama? The hero has two sons. One whom he considers worthy to rule his dynasty and the other one is worthless piece of crap who is wasting his life in drugs. The hero is not letting the villain run his business in his territory so he goes and takes his rogue son under his wings to bring him down.

Well, that’s Prassthanam for you.

Prassthanam Movie Review: Script Analysis

Prassthanam is the Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu film with same title. Although story of this film is routine, Deva Katta’s screenplay manages you to hold your attention thanks to some twists and turns in the otherwise predictable drama.

Though you think you have guessed everything before it being offered, the film actually holds a few surprises especially in climax. And that’s where it lifts up and avoids being a mediocre cinema.

The romantic angle between Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur fails to make your heart warm. Thankfully, it’s restrained and doesn’t affect the flow of narrative so much. Jayesh Parmar’s Dialogues are natural.

Prassthanam Movie Review: Star Performance

Sanjay Dutt nails his role of politician simply with his screen presence. He lives the character of Baldev Partap Singh who looks like an open book but carries big secrets. Not just he is a treat to watch on the big screen because of his larger than life personality but also because of the way he justifies different shades of his character.

Ali Fazal is one of the terrific actors we have in the industry right now. He is growing with every film and in Prassthanam he plays his character with effortless ease. You’ll remember his character In Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur in some portions but his character is much more than that here.

Jackie Shroff acts ably and is brilliant in some sequences especially the one in which he chases the goons who try to run after shooting Sanjay Dutt. His character almost reminded me of Kattapa in Baahubali.

Chunky Panday is excellent in negative role. This is yet another amazing performance by him after Saaho. Satyajeet Dubey is fantastic. Manisha Koirala has got limited scope and she does a fine jobtkry. Amyra Dastur is ok in small role.

Prassthanam Movie Review: Direction, Music

Deva Katta has done well as a director even though his story doesn’t offer anything new.

Music is fine. If there were a couple of chartbusters, the impact would’ve been far better. Other technical aspects are not worth mentioning.

Prassthanam Movie Review: The Last Word

Prassthanam is not a film for big screen experience. Even though some performances and a few twists make it a decent watch, it’s still not a paisa vasool entertainment.

Two and half stars!

Prassthanam releases on 20th September, 2019.

