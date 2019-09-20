The Zoya Factor: Dulquer Salmaan-Angad Bedi’s Rivalry Inspired From Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s Tiff?

The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan & Angad Bedi has hit the screens today, and it opened to decent reviews from audience as well as the critic. One of the highlights of the movie is a rivalry between cricket team’s pivotal members played by Dulquer and Angad and a recent report suggests that their rifts are inspired from real-life players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

In fact, in a conversation with Mid-Day, director Abhishek Sharma has himself confirmed that the rivalry has been inspired from real-life instances as he said, “It’s true that we have taken contemporary parallels from real life to model the rivalry between Dulquer and Angad’s characters. Due to our extensive research and sources in the cricket world, we have been privy to certain dressing room dynamics between certain individuals but it is specific to one situation.”

Wow! If you have watched the movie, let us know if you witnessed the reel and real life resemblance too, do share your views in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Dulquer in an exclusive conversation shared his first time experience and the awkward conversation with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. “I was a complete fanboy and I’m sure I mumbled something along the lines of ‘Hi ma’am, big fan’ but I don’t think it came out that well but she was really sweet,” he shared.

About Kareena’s reaction to it all, “She sensed it all and she was very sweet. She kept asking about me and my family. We discussed my daughter and Taimur and she was very cute. She’s a star, she senses people”

“She gets super friendly when she sees somebody’s uncomfortable which I think is amazing,” Sonam Kapoor added.

